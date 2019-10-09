Letter to the Editor: Knox should help Grinnell football

Grinnell College forfeiting their remaining football games for the 2019 season is not a surprise. In fact, I would not be surprised if other schools would just discontinue their football programs. For the last century there has been a gap in the emphasis of football programs by Midwest Conference members. Evidently the Conference has not addressed this gap – resulting in Grinnell’s rightful action for the benefit of their students.

In light of this, I encourage Knox College to set a standard for others to follow:

1. Do not accept Grinnell’s forfeiture. Instead, recognize it as a postponement to be played at a later date – even playing two games in the regular season.

2. No doubt some Grinnell players are very disappointed their season has been canceled, so extend an invitation to those youngsters to join the Knox College team for the remainder of the season. Time-wise, this will amount to only 6 weeks on the Knox campus, after which they would return to Grinnell. As for academics, no doubt these two outstanding institutions could work it out.

Whether or not this proposal comes to fruition, this gesture is made in the SPIRIT OF GOOD SPORTSMANSHIP – which, in this day and age, athletics at all levels could improve on.

Sincerely,

James L. Bjorkman, ‘57