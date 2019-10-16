Campus Safety Log: Reported battery

Oct. 14

9:40 p.m., AGGRAVATED BATTERY, Beta Theta Pi — A Campus Safety Officer was battered while conducting a well-being check involving a combative student.

9:40 p.m., AGGRAVATED BATTERY, Beta Theta Pi — A GHAS EMT was battered while conducting a well-being check involving a combative student.

Between Oct. 2 and Oct. 14 at unknown time, THEFT, 251 S. West Street — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle.

Oct. 13 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., THEFT, Between Corpus Christi Church and the Knox baseball field — A backpack was turned in to Campus Safety that belonged to a non-student Galesburg resident. It was reported that drumsticks were missing from the backpack upon its return.

Oct. 13

12:05 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety and GFD responded to a fire alarm caused by an activated pull station.

Oct. 10

Prior to 12:30 a.m., THEFT, Post Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of a stolen bicycle. The bicycle was subsequently recovered.

Oct. 9

1:23 p.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, 300 block S. Cherry St. — Campus Safety and GPD received a report of damage to a parked vehicle caused by a passing vehicle.