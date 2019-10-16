Knox names Communications VP

In a campus email sent on Oct. 10, President Teresa Amott announced the selection of John Kawauchi as the school’s new Vice President for Communications and Marketing and Chief Communications Officer.

“In the search process, [Kawauchi] demonstrated a deep understanding of the intensely competitive higher education marketplace and the collaboration and teamwork necessary for an educational institution to succeed,” Amott wrote. “As a first generation student himself, he shares Knox’s commitment to opportunity for students of talent and promise.”

The Communications VP position was vacated last school year in October, when Megan Scott ‘96 departed after 14 years working at Knox to accept a position at Lawrence University. Cheri Siebken has been serving as Interim Chief Communications Officer.

Amott thanked Professor of English Monica Berlin and Vice President for Enrollment and Dean of Admission Paul Steenis among others for co-chairing the search committee for the new VP. The responsibilities of this position will include marketing the school to prospective students and donors, overseeing the Knox website and managing the school’s communication with its on-campus community.

Kawauchi has previous work experience in marketing and enrollment at Western State Colorado University and Lake Superior State University. Before working in higher education, he worked in marketing for companies like JPMorgan, Chase and Nationwide Financial.

He is a graduate of Cornell University, where he earned a Bachelor’s in Applied Economics and Business Management. He also received an MBA at the University of Chicago. Kawauchi will begin his work at Knox on October 28.