Sports Briefs

Women’s Volleyball – Knox College women’s volleyball lost against Monmouth College 3-2. It was the last game of the season for the women’s team. Autumn Schneider led the team in kills with 12 followed by Catessa Duran with 11. Despite the lost, it was the right start for the volleyball program. With a record of 11-18. The volleyball team won more games than they did last year under first-year coach, Pat Barry.

Women’s Soccer – The women’s soccer team defeated Lawrence University 7-0 at home. The win clinched Knox’s fourth consecutive regular season conference championship. Lydia Mitchell had two goals and two assists on the day. Emma McCormick also had two goals for Knox College. Makenna Kuecks added one goal and one assists.The next game for the women’s soccer team is against Cornell College on Nov. 2.

Men’s Football – On Oct. 26, the men’s football team lost against Illinois College 47-17. Ty Straw had 16 caries for 69 yards.Derrick Jackson added 11 carries for 40 yards. Grant Graham contributed 100 yards and two tds. Hunter Lee caught 6 passes for 65 yards and two TDs. Defensively, Garret Rau picked off a pass. Jeremiah Matthews and James Dinaso each got a sack. The next game for the Prairie Fire is this Saturday against Cornell College, the Homecoming game.

Men’s Soccer– The men’s soccer team played host to conference foe Lawrence University. The men’s team won 4-1 against Lawerance. Nick Janulis led the way with two goals and one assist. Martin Garcia and Pedro Moura each had one goal. This past Tuesday, Knox played a non conference game against Elmhurst College. The Prairie Fire won 2-1 behind goals from Nick Janulis and Adetayo Adefioye. The next game for the men’s soccer team takes place this Saturday against Cornell College.

Swimming – The Swimming and Diving team competed at Augustana College. The men’s team lost to Augustana 168-19 and Millikin 146-26. The women’s team lost to Augustana 165-41 and Millikin 158-49. Meredith Beck and Eden Alderman won first place in the women’s 1m diving. The next competition takes place against Illinois College on Nov. 2.