Nov. 4

Nov. 1 4:50 p.m., THEFT, Raub-Sellew — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen wireless access point.

Nov. 3

1:12 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety received a report of damaged ceiling tiles.

Nov. 1

12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., THEFT, Memorial Gym — Campus Safety received a report of a debit card stolen from an office suite; the card was later located in the suite.