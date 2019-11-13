Campus Safety Log: Streaking near Griffith Hall

Nov. 12

1:00 a.m., DISORDERLY CONDUCT, Near Griffith Hall — Campus Safety was advised of a report of students streaking.

Nov. 11

Nov. 10 at unknown time, THEFT, Hard Knox Cafe — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen wallet

Between Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at unknown time, FRAUD, Online — Campus Safety received a report of an attempt to fraudulently use a credit card.

Oct. 26 between 10:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m., DRUG VIOLATION, Beta Theta Pi — Campus Safety received a report of a student observing possible drug possession by a guest at their residence.

Nov. 10

6:45 p.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Raub Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of a damaged exit sign

2:21 a.m., UNLAWFUL TAMPERING/VEHICLE, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety and GPD responded to air being let out from a college vehicle’s tires.

3:11 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety responded to a disturbance involving an intoxicated student

Nov. 9

Before 10:08 a.m., FRAUD, Off Campus, Quick Sam’s — Campus Safety and GPD received a report of an attempt to fraudulently use a debit card.

2:40 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety received a report of damaged ceiling tiles.

The Campus Safety Log contains incidents reported by Campus Safety officers during the past week. This log is a public record. The Director of Campus Safety reserves the right to withhold certain information temporarily in rare cases where publication would, for instance, jeopardize an ongoing investigation or the confidentiality of a victim.