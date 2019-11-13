Get to know Knox: Debbie Steinberg Q&A

Debbie Steinberg is the Director of Campus Sustainability.

What do you find rewarding about your work?

I think it’s being able to work with faculty, students and staff, so I’m not just dedicated to one. I really get the opportunity to work with everybody.

Do you have a movie, TV show, or book that you’ve enjoyed recently?

What I just discovered was the TV show “Jane the Virgin.” I’m enjoying that. It’s really cute and very well done and entertaining without being too heavy. Sometimes TV shows can be too heavy.

Do you have an item in your office that holds special meaning to you?

This (wood burning of penguins) was (made by) a student who graduated a couple years ago who would do wood burning at the Earth Day festival every year. So when he was finishing up he made one for me. So I really love that one a lot too.

What was your time in college like for you?

I went to a big school, I went to University of Michigan, so 45,000 people. But I was at the School of Natural Resources, which was a small college of the university of just 300. So I liked having the big university experience, but then my major courses were smaller, so I could know the people doing that.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I’ll craft, I do a lot of cross stitching and sometimes fabrics. So I’ll do sewing, or I’ll do cross stitching, or crocheting kind of stuff. While I watch TV, I can do that.

What’s your favorite thing about Knox in general?

I think it’s a great community of people. Everybody’s really supportive and accepting, and I think that’s a good thing you don’t always find everywhere.

This interview has been edited for length.