Get to know Knox: Tianna Cervantez Q&A

Tianna Cervantez is the Assistant Dean for Diversity and Inclusion, and the Director of Intercultural Life.

What do you find rewarding about your work?

The work that I do with students and on the behalf of students is never really the same. Each student is their own individual person, and so I’m always learning new things. It helps inform the way in which I am able to see the world.

Is there a movie, TV show, or book you have enjoyed recently?

Recently I went and saw the new Terminator movie. My dad passed away years ago and he loved to go to the movies. And so on his birthday, me and my mother and some siblings went and saw that movie in memory of him. It was actually a pretty decent movie. I like action flicks … I think my dad would have liked it.

Do you have an item in your office that holds special meaning to you?

I like surrounding myself with pictures of my family because I’m a very family oriented person. I’m the oldest of six children, and so that’s kind of always been something that’s helped define who I am.

The other thing I would probably say is my degrees that I have hung up, because I was a non-traditional student in college and so, I appreciate the amount of time and work it took me to get my Knox College degree and then my master’s degree.

Do you have a favorite thing about Knox in general?

I really, really like the new building that we’re working in. It has really become a gathering space for many different students, and I really like that. I like the hustle and bustle. And I really like the people that I work with. As I mentioned earlier, the students — whether we agree or disagree on things, it’s always a great conversation.

This interview has been edited for length.