Senate Briefing: ZipCar sustainability fund request

Student Senate’s last meeting of the term included presentations on housing selection and a new food security program and a sustainability funds request to bring ZipCar to campus.

Senate additionally approved changes to the Campus Life Enhancement Funds guidelines and request form. The form is now online and links to the guidelines. Funds requested must be used within 20 weeks of the request being submitted. The Campus Life Committee is additionally working on changes to the theme housing process.

Senior Teslin Penoyer stepped down as Health and Wellness Chair as she is graduating after this term.

Housing Selection Changes

Director of Campus Life Eleanor Kahn presented on likely changes to the housing selection process. It will remain online but Campus Life is looking at changing how selection times are assigned and how the timeline for selection will work.

For the 2019-2020 school year, selection times had been assigned by the average of the group. For next year, it would be by the lowest lottery number in the group. The other big change would be having the selection divided by class year, not by housing type.

These changes, as well as having roommate selection open continuously rather than being a separate step, will hopefully shorten the time selection takes as well, Kahn said.

Swipe Out Hunger

Bon Appetit General Manager Doug Stenfeldt and senior Farid Freyha presented on a swipe donation program . Freyha started the project last year when he was in the Senate.

Students are able to donate up to 10 swipes or request up to five swipes a week through online forms.

ZipCar

Director of Campus Sustainability Debbie Steinberg submitted a funds request for $49,500 over two years to bring two ZipCars to campus to replace the UHaul Car Share cars.

UHaul did not renew the contract this summer, so Steinberg looked for other options. Steinberg said the ZipCars would be more reliable than the UHaul cars were and there was more support from the company to encourage use.

The contract would include a profit guarantee equivalent to 200 hours of use per car per month. The funding is to cover the difference between the 200 hours and actual use.

ZipCar requires a membership but is willing to waive the application fee for students and the yearly fee for student leaders, which is defined by the company. Other students would have to pay a yearly membership fee and a price per hour.

After discussion, Senators were worried that the $49,500 would not be enough if students use was less than predicted, so approved up to $65,000 over two years for the cars.