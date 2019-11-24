Knox discontinues tennis teams

Starting with the 2020-21 school year, Knox College will no longer have a men’s or women’s tennis program.

The announcement came from Athletic Director, Daniella Irle, and the Provost and Dean, Michael Schneider. The men’s team fielded a roster of six players, and the women’s team had a roster of seven players. Women’s Tennis finished the 2019-20 season 2-11. The men’s team finished the 2018-19 season with a record of 2-14 and will compete in their season that starts this spring. The small roster and cost of Tennis played into the tough decision to discontinue the program. Knox will have 18 sports teams for the 2020-21 academic year. The women’s tennis team featured five underclassman.

The men’s team featured three underclassman. In the email from Schneider it says, “This decision was a difficult one and taken only after serious consideration. Tennis is among the oldest sports at the college, dating back to the turn of the century. We are very proud of our tennis alumni and the success they have achieved on and off the courts. More than 460 men and women have competed on the college’s tennis teams and seven players are among the 263 inductees in the Knox-Lombard Hall of Fame.