Reviewing Prairie Fire fall athletics

Derrick Jackson, sophomore, runs against Beloit College on Saturday, Nov. 26. The game was the senior day for the seniors and they leave their last game at Knox, winners. Knox won 27-11. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
Lydia Mitchell, sophomore, dribbles against Whitewater in non-confrence play. The women’s team won the regular season conference tournament but fell to Monmouth in the MWC tournament final. (Katy Coseglia/TKS)
The women’s basketball season has just started and the current record for the women’s team is 2-2 so far with conference season approaching. (Katy Coseglia/ TKS)
The men’s soccer team enjoyed a successful season as they won the regular season conference championship. The men’s team fell to St. Norbert 2-1. (Katy Coseglia/ TKS)
Zach Lowe, senior, goes up for a layup against MacMurray College. Lowe came over with coach Ben Davis after their old school, Green Mountain, shut down. The win against MacMurray College gave the Prairie Fire more wins than they had all of last season. (Katy Coseglia/ TKS)
