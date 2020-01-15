Senate Briefing: New campus life chair elected

Freshman Jamil Davis is the new Senate Campus Life Chair.

Chair sophomore Carly Rieger moved up to become Vice President after junior Robert Draper resigned last term. Davis will serve until exec elections later this term and then be replaced by whoever is elected to be Campus Life Chair for next year.

Davis was elected by Senate, which can appoint people to positions for less than one term under its constitution and bylaws. Campus Life Committee’s main project this term will be theme housing.

Senate was also updated on the possibility of changes to the crosswalks on South Street. Director of Campus Safety Nathan Kemp said he talked to the Galesburg Public Works Department. Public works had suggested flashing yellow lights activated by students to cross the street at the crosswalks, inspired by the Southern Illinois University campus in Carbondale.

After discussion, Senate recommended to Kemp that stop signs at the intersections Ñ at West Street and Cedar Street Ñ be the first preference, and the beacons be second to that. Beacons would likely mean that the western crosswalk at West Street would be taken out.

Vice President for Student Development Anne Ehrlich presented to Senate on retention trends from fall 2018 to fall 2019. A total of 65 students left in that year.

Notable trends include a disproportionate number of male-identifying students and white students leaving. There has also been a trend in recent years for more students choosing to leave because they felt academically unprepared. SPARK and TRIO also have clear positive effects on retention for the students who participate.

The next Senate meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30. TKS will have more coverage of retention trends in upcoming issues.