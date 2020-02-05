Pillowtalk: The true spice of life

Hi Pillowtalk,

Does food actually affect your genitals? Like, do pineapples actually affect the taste, and does cranberry juice really help UTIs? Does your diet affect your period/cramps? Or is it a closed system?

Well, nothing is a closed system if it’s alive; everything affects everything, to some extent.

Yes, is the short answer. Your diet may affect your menstruation in that a lack of body fat can lead to irregular periods. Inflammation in the stomach, an empty stomach, or a full stomach might affect what cramping and bloating feel like. Your diet influences your hormone production, to an extent which can directly affect the timing and intensity of menstruation.

Semen is more influenced by diet than transudate (vaginal secretions), but prostate fluid can be made weeks before ejaculation, so you’d have to make a real habit out of drinking pineapple juice. Transudate is a filtration of plasma from the blood (like saliva!), so the taste really depends on the person and the hormones.

UTIs are infections caused by bacteria in the urethra, and water-based fluids help more than anything (besides antibiotics) in flushing one out. Vitamin C definitely helps fight bacteria, so orange juice, cranberry juice and supplements can help out there, but not super significantly.

Yeast infections can’t be cured by a change in diet, but they can definitely be caused by change in diet. Garlic, lack of sugar, et cetera Ñ anything that changes your vagina’s or anus’ pH and sugar levels. To avoid this, change your diet slowly if you can.

Now, obviously, food can affect your genitals by actually touching them, just like lube. As for diet, however, just be aware of how it changes and if that correlates with any changes in your sexual health. In specific situations, consult a doctor. Otherwise, eat and drink as you please!

