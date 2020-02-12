Five date ideas for you and your partner this V-Day Weekend

To start off this date, stop by the Beanhive for a warm drink and a muffin for a comfortable, home-like environment, but still off-campus. This will give you and your valentine energy before continuing on to the most important part of the date: a visit to the Knox County Animal Shelter. Here, you and your partner can visit the dogs and cats and get the much-needed animal attention to heal from midterms. The energy from the coffee combined with the love of a dog will propel you and partner forward to head to one of the many antique stores where you two can split up, give a time frame, and pick out a Valentine’s Day present on the spot for one another. The excitement from the time frame and the prompt will create a fun alternative to the typical Valentine Day gift exchange.

For a classic Valentine’s Day date, head on over to the AMC for a movie. The movie theater is a quick drive from campus and offers ten different options of films to view. Either before the movie or after, go out to one of the more “fancy” Galesburg restaurants, such as Landmark Cafe or PackingHouse. This gives you an excuse to get off campus, dress up and spend quality time with your valentine. There is nothing wrong with a classic Valentine’s Day, why not top it off with a heart-shaped box of chocolates, and a massive teddy bear to really reel in the cheesiness of Valentine’s Day.

For the couples who enjoy live music and a unique atmosphere, the Knox Co Brewing Company can be what’s needed for a romantic evening. They’re only open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, which is perfect for this Valentine’s Day weekend. Live music is performed on Saturday evenings with this week’s act being duet act The Dance Hall Doves. While craft beer is the main attraction, it serves various other dishes and beverages.

A Galesburg-exclusive romantic Valentine’s Day: a walk down Seminary Street anytime of day is worth the trip. Between the unique stores and the variety of restaurants, you and your valentine will find plenty of activities to embark on. Each shop offers a different ambiance and supports the local businesses of Galesburg. Between finding local artists masterpieces and picking up a fresh slice of pizza, Seminary Street’s brick road and twinkling lights will give you and your partner a dreamy evening out of the town.

For a more laid back and comfortable evening, staying on campus is the way to go. Take a trip to the C-Store where you and your partner, friend or acquaintance can stock up on the finest snacks Knox has to offer, from Cheetos to pizza rolls. From there, hustle back to your dorm where you can construct a fort out of sheets and pillows, hanging the sheet from the dorm-bed to the desk. This will create a new environment for an at-home movie night. Whether it be a romantic comedy, horror film or comedy, the comfort of staying in your home with a loved one will be sure to offer a charming Valentine’s night.