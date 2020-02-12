Get to Know: Stacia Mattan

Stacia Mattan is the Executive Assistant for the Division of Student Development.

What do you find rewarding about your work?

I enjoy that every day there’s a new opportunity to make a positive change. I never know what the day’s going to hold, but I’m always excited for the positive change that can happen that day. I love coming to work everyday.

Is there a book, movie or TV show that you’ve enjoyed recently?

I am currently directing a play in my evening hours so I haven’t had a lot of time for TV or movies, but I am a podcast junkie. I commute to work from Monmouth so I listen to podcasts everyday on my drive in and my drive out. I love true crime podcasts so I just finished “To Live and Die in LA”, which was good. I’m reading a book called White Fragility, and I just started it and I’m really enjoying it.

What was your time in college like for you?

It was a different experience than Knox students because I wasn’t a resident. I lived at home, and so I commuted. It felt a lot like a continuation of high school. If I think if I could do it again, I might do it differently. I think I might’ve liked to have that residential experience.

Do you have a favorite place locally?

I don’t live in Galesburg; I live in Monmouth, but my family and I love to come to a little place that’s not fancy that we love to eat dinner at called Pz’s. It’s our favorite place to go for a steak dinner or to have a little celebration so we love that place.

Do you have a favorite thing about Knox in general?

It’s hard to explain, but when I started working at Knox, I knew that I was home. When I got here and when I started, I knew it was a job, but there was something about it that felt different. I felt like this was the perfect place for me. This was where I wanted to be, and in the years that I’ve worked here, that feeling hasn’t changed. I just feel at home here with my coworkers, with the students, with the environment, and I hope it’s the last job that I ever have.

This interview has been edited for length.