Cartoonist finds humor in student life

Jessica Hickey, senior, has been using her drawing skills and humor to find commonality amongst Knox students.

This past term, Hickey has been submitting her comic “Esse Knox” to TKS’s Discourse section, presenting common narratives every Knox student faces through her witty weekly comics.

The ear piercing rattle of the Caf’s dish cart, the laboring climb to a third-floor class in GDH while wearing winter clothing, the difficulties Knox students have finding a time to meet for extracurriculars and how buildings seem to double in distance apart during Winter Term are all hardships Knox students have encountered that have featured in “Esse Knox” “Esse” is Latin for “to be”. So Esse Knox means: to be Knox.

“I definitely think it’s a way to share a smile or laugh at a common thing we can all relate to because we all go to Knox (…) It’s just a way to connect over something we all know,” Hickey said.

Hickey has been interested since childhood in doing comics, but never had the time to do so. Now in her senior year, the Elementary Education Major has found enough time and inspiration to make “Esse Knox”.

“This term has been pretty open and I had time to do fun things, so I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to,’ and I had this idea that I drew down, submit this to the newspaper. See if they like it and yeah they took it in and I had a whole bunch of other ideas so I drew those down too and have been sending them in,” Hickey said.

Now Hickey is always looking around for more ideas to draw as most of them come from her personal experiences or from friends and is doodling them down whenever she has freetime.

“I have a class actually on the third floor of GDH, so the one I made about climbing all these stairs in winter time, having your backpack and your coats and your hat, in class we’ll talk about it. Or when it’s really cold outside people will be like, ‘Oh, it’s just like your comic,’” she said. “Lately I have been looking around like ‘what else can I do.’”

Hickey would love to continue making comics after graduating if she is in a place to do so with enough inspiration.

“I think it would be really cool to (do). I haven’t really thought about where I could, or when, but if the opportunity came up and I had time and ideas, then for sure, I would really enjoy it,” Hickey said.

She hints that the whale and the campus squirrels are likely to feature in the near future and is really happy her work has become so popular around campus.

“I just want to say thanks to everyone who appreciates them, I’m just really happy that people enjoy them,” Hickey said.