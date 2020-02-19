Letter to the Editor: Student Senate to see budget changes

In the Jan. 29 edition of The Knox Student, an article was published that stated there was, “No money to be given back.” Though this was true at the time, high rollover i.e. unused budgeted funds from the 2019 Fall Term has resulted in the budget deficit shrinking from $15,000 to $3,000. Though a few recent large funds requests have increased the deficit slightly to over $6,000, historical levels of rollover predict Senate is likely to have available funds at the end of the year. This doesn’t mean the Senate has unlimited funds, but registered clubs may fill out additional funds requests for specific events they are unable to fund. Events should be connected to the club’s mission statement with the purpose of funds being tied to the purpose of the event. Additional funds requests can now be found in the Campus Life Office as well as in the finance section of the Student Senate website.

The article also mentioned that a follow up Open Forum would occur in the coming weeks. The next open forum will happen Feb. 26 at 7:00 p.m. in Ferris Lounge of Seymour Union. In attendance will be Secretary Kathryn Allee and myself, Treasurer Andrew Liput. We will be discussing the proposed changes to the Student Senate Budgeting process that will be occurring next term. Club leaders are encouraged to come to give feedback on the proposed changes. Changes will include but are not limited to:

-The creation of a simplified template of a model budget

-Have cuts to balance spending be applied equally to all clubs

-Make club budgets more available to club leaders

-Allow new clubs to budget their funds during their creation process

-Andrew Liput, Treasurer of Student Senate