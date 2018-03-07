Home / Archive by categoryDiscourse"

Thoughts from the Embers: Time for change in Dining Services

The past week has been an unsettling one for Bon Appetit after a picture of an insect on one of the Hard...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

The Diagnosis: West Virginia workers strike reignites the path

As I write this article, the West Virginia teachers strike has entered its second week. The strike comes...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Tips for when you are not feeling motivated

Once we hit this term’s fourth week of the term, I was ready for it to be over. Walking onto campus...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Bike Nice: Bike lights: Not great, but bikers must use them anyway

For a long time, bike lights have been positively puny. Because bikes are human powered, they literally...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

White people must confront their inner Trump

After a conversation with Brother Shabazz, I want to clarify something: in the past two columns, when...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

The F-Word: We are not giving out gold stars to lesbians

As a part of early celebrations for my 19th birthday, I went to a queer dance club in West Hollywood...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: No one told us about composting issues

Knox has been without composting for a year now, since the Somat machine used to process waste from the caf and Gizmo...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Celestine: At the farmer’s market

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Bike Nice: Can Knox campus really be human-powered? How?

It’s not like the campus recycling program hasn’t tried to be “human powered.” Almost 10 years...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Vote Monterey for Student Senate President!

At the Student Senate executive board debate it was announced that junior Leonard Monterey and sophomore...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

TKS receives well-deserved recognition

As many of you may have heard, TKS came back this past weekend from the Illinois Collegiate Press Association's...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Knox College Democrats endorse Daniel Biss and Litesa Wallace for governor and lieutenant governor respectively

Senator Biss’s tenure in the state Senate has been marked by a sense of pragmatic progressivism that...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Does my story belong here?

Five days a week, I step foot on Knox’s campus and I ask myself, “Do I belong here?” Next month...

1 Comment / February 21, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Equity for all — beyond white feminist propaganda

To Teresa Amott and the Old Main Faculty & Staff:   We would like to reach out on behalf...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

It is a gun problem and it needs to be addressed

America counted its 18th school shooting of 2018 on Feb. 14. That means 18 separate occasions when families...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

