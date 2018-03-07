Home / Discourse / Archive by categoryColumns"

Columns

The Diagnosis: West Virginia workers strike reignites the path

As I write this article, the West Virginia teachers strike has entered its second week. The strike comes...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Tips for when you are not feeling motivated

Once we hit this term’s fourth week of the term, I was ready for it to be over. Walking onto campus...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Bike Nice: Bike lights: Not great, but bikers must use them anyway

For a long time, bike lights have been positively puny. Because bikes are human powered, they literally...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

White people must confront their inner Trump

After a conversation with Brother Shabazz, I want to clarify something: in the past two columns, when...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

The F-Word: We are not giving out gold stars to lesbians

As a part of early celebrations for my 19th birthday, I went to a queer dance club in West Hollywood...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Celestine: At the farmer’s market

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Bike Nice: Can Knox campus really be human-powered? How?

It’s not like the campus recycling program hasn’t tried to be “human powered.” Almost 10 years...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

TKS receives well-deserved recognition

As many of you may have heard, TKS came back this past weekend from the Illinois Collegiate Press Association's...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Does my story belong here?

Five days a week, I step foot on Knox’s campus and I ask myself, “Do I belong here?” Next month...

1 Comment / February 21, 2018

It is a gun problem and it needs to be addressed

America counted its 18th school shooting of 2018 on Feb. 14. That means 18 separate occasions when families...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Everyone must confront their inner Trump — part two

It is easy to look at other people and see their “Inner Trumps.” When I flip through Facebook and find...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

The Diagnosis: Futuristic breakthroughs present problems for a class society

The hype around the technological future is all too real these days and it is subject to all too little...

1 Comment / February 21, 2018

Bike Nice: Should we wear helmets? Yes. Should we require them? No

For a long time, I never wore a bike helmet and even survived a few crashes without one. Then, perhaps...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Bike Nice: Can we pedal our way to the graduation pledge?

Sometime in the next few months, I expect that seniors at Knox College will be asked, as they have been...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Everyone must confront their inner-Trump

“Confront your inner Trump.” If you haven’t heard, Professor Kwame Zulu Shabazz said this at the Martin...

1 Comment / February 14, 2018

Page 1 of 58