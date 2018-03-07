Home / Discourse / Archive by categoryEditorials"

Thoughts from the Embers: Time for change in Dining Services

The past week has been an unsettling one for Bon Appetit after a picture of an insect on one of the Hard...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: No one told us about composting issues

Knox has been without composting for a year now, since the Somat machine used to process waste from the caf and Gizmo...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Vote Monterey for Student Senate President!

At the Student Senate executive board debate it was announced that junior Leonard Monterey and sophomore...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Food insecurity survey is only the first step

On Jan. 17, Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies Ben Farrer sent out a survey to Knox’s student...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Utilizing Black History Month ’18 campus events

Allied Blacks for Liberty and Equality (ABLE) and the NAACP of Galesburg have planned many events, film...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Rearticulating TKS policies on submissions

Earlier this week, a member of the Knox community raised concerns about the ways in which TKS operates...

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: The Women’s March on Galesburg was quiet

This past Saturday, Jan. 20, thousands of people in dozens of cities across the country marched in the second...

0 Comment / January 24, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Holding students accountable for changes

Student sessions with Vice President of Academic Affairs nominees were attended by a disappointing number...

0 Comment / January 17, 2018

Thoughts from the Embers: Knox women’s teams need experienced coaches

As reported on our front page, Knox College pays coaches for women’s sports teams 84.2 percent of what...

0 Comment / November 8, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Winter term play and its execution are insensitive

The theatre department is currently under fire once again for planning on producing the play “The Good...

3 Comments / November 1, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Striving to uphold journalistic values at TKS

With the changes that have come to the way people in this country access their news, consequences have...

0 Comment / October 26, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Survivors do not owe you their stories

This week, social media has been flooded with survivors of sexual assault and harassment sharing the words...

0 Comment / October 18, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Students need a 24-hour study space

With Founders now closing at 2 a.m. instead of being a 24-hour space, Knox students have no public space...

0 Comment / October 11, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Elected officials must move for better gun control

Last Sunday, Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas. Armed...

1 Comment / October 4, 2017

Thoughts from the Embers: Increase information regarding healthcare services

This summer, Knox replaced its prior clinic provider, Order of St. Francis (OSF), with Cottage Hospital...

0 Comment / September 27, 2017

