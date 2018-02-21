Home / Discourse / Archive by categoryLetters"

Letter to the Editor: Knox College Democrats endorse Daniel Biss and Litesa Wallace for governor and lieutenant governor respectively

Senator Biss’s tenure in the state Senate has been marked by a sense of pragmatic progressivism that...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Equity for all — beyond white feminist propaganda

To Teresa Amott and the Old Main Faculty & Staff:   We would like to reach out on behalf...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Letter to the Editor: What will Knox take for granted 30 years from now?

Dear TKS,   As someone who attended Steve Gibson's ('88) talk "A Shameless Agitator Reflects...

2 Comments / February 21, 2018

Letter to the Editor: I stand with marginalized students at Knox

Dear TKS and everyone at Knox,   Harmony here, class of 2001, writing to support students...

3 Comments / February 7, 2018

Letter to the Editor: Risk of death for Knox’s liberal arts education

When I first saw the headline last term in The Knox Student that the production of “The Good Person...

1 Comment / January 31, 2018

Lettert to the Editor: Regarding media discourse

Dear fellow students,   Recently, posters were put up on social media and around campus that...

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Letter to the Editor: I want to apologize

Recently, I have made some comments regarding the role the media plays in informing the public, specifically...

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Letter to the Editor: “Faculty must work harder to reach students of color”

Dear TKS Editorial Board, Thank you to TKS for serving as a venue for the campus conversation about...

1 Comment / November 18, 2017

Letter to the Editor: “On learning, student activism, and censorship”

This is a cry for help: I prefer tangible community and open dialogue with my fellow students to a static...

3 Comments / November 15, 2017

Letter to the Editor: “To Emily Anderson and Roy Anderson”

I, as a white person, have more power than my friends of color to call out the racism which was shown...

11 Comments / November 14, 2017

Letter to the Editor: White opinions of racism do not matter

White people do not get to decide what is racist.   Selina Aviles '17

3 Comments / November 13, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Response to “Disappointing cancellation of ‘The Good Person of Szechwan'”

In her letter to the editor (Nov. 7, 2017) regarding the cancellation of the play "The Good Person of Szechwan,"...

0 Comment / November 9, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Response to “Disappointing cancellation of ‘The Good Person of Szechwan'”

The Student Senate Diversity Committee, in support, solidarity and appreciation of the students who led the protest...

0 Comment / November 8, 2017

Letter to the Editor: A Swiftian solution to banning insensitivity

As TKS reported, there was displeasure over a proposed production of a play that was deemed “insensitive”...

0 Comment / November 8, 2017

Letter to the Editor: Disappointment over cancellation of ‘The Good Person of Szechwan’

I was dismayed to learn from your recent article that the production of Brecht’s The Good Person of Szechwan...

1 Comment / November 7, 2017

