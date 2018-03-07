Home / Archive by categoryFeatured"

Dining Services under fire

After senior Michelle Yeboah found what she believes was a live maggot in her food from the Hard...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

On and off: Alarms malfunction

Freshman Robert Nguyen stood with his friends in the pouring rain for the second time late one Sunday...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Senate chair debates draw low turnout

Debates for Student Senate chair positions drew low attendance from both students and candidates...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

BREAKING: Food contamination documented in the Hard Knox Cafeteria

A student eating in the Hard Knox Cafeteria during dinner hours on Feb. 28 found a live silk worm...

0 Comment / March 1, 2018

Knox supports high school student activism

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Knox College released a statement on student activism at the high school level...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Knox considers minor changes

A curriculum proposal that would allow Knox students to graduate without also earning an additional...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

A year without composting

A Gizmo worker waits as another student sorts each piece of their trash into the proper bin. When...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Exec debates draw sparse student audience

The candidates for Student Senate Executive Committee emphasized expanding on the work done this...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

SASS and Panhellenic address sexual assault

“Just Be F***ing Nice,” a workshop about consent, was held by senior Libby Richmond, president...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Food insecurity is systemic

Responding to a survey put out by the Student Life Committee (SLC) earlier this term, 45.3 percent...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Theatre continues Brecht plays discussion

Last week, the Theatre Department brought in Stefan Brun, an experienced Chicago theatre director...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

‘This place, I love’

Most evenings after the sun sets, Oscar Carrasco’s mind wanders back in time as his large, stout...

1 Comment / February 7, 2018

Living at Knox in a hijab

Sophomore Iesha Said remembers well the warm, fateful day when she and two Muslim friends – all donning...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Campbell announced as new dean

President Teresa Amott sent out an email Tuesday morning welcoming Garikai Campbell as the soon-to-be...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Learning from Knox history

Former Knox President Roger Taylor was shocked to find out that the plaque in his office was wrong....

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

