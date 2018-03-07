Home / Archive by categoryMosaic"

Meuth brings love of opera to Knox

  Music lecturer Alison Meuth earned her first role in a professional opera at the age of 25—...

Knox boxing packs emotional punch

          Carlos Duncan, the President of the Galesburg Youth...

Knox publications span across a century

Catch — 1920s    Catch, which until 1969 was called The Siwasher, has what...

ABLE kicks off 50 year anniversary celebration by inviting founders back to campus

  When the student organization Allied Blacks for Liberty & Equality (ABLE) was founded...

Terp mesmerizes with contemporary dance

    Coming back from a term abroad, senior and President of Terpsichore Dance Collective...

Trio provides resources for students

  Congresswoman of Illinois’ 17th district Cheri Bustos sent her legislative aid Leighton...

R2R to host more events after Kreyòl Roots

      Harmonizing instruments and voices of Haitian and Ghanaian members,...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Students accuse local salon of racism

  While entering the Chai Hong Rainbow Salon, freshman Kori Riley watched a white customer...

Review: Black Panther brings diversity to Marvel

For a long-time Marvel enthusiast like me, it doesn’t take more than the news of a new Marvel movie...

STEM professors share book recommendations

Douglas and Maria Bayer Endowed Chair in Earth Science Katherine Adelsberger believes everyone should...

‘Learning Plays’ straddles the line between real and surreal

  After the Knox Theatre Department decided to cancel its mainstage production of “The...

Thoughts on love, candy and science from Nielson Elementary Science Night

Children had their hands covered in slime and their eyes filled with wonder at the Science Night...

Cricket Club creates home away from home

    On a hot mid-summer day, teenage boys dressed in jeans and t-shirts rush out of their...

MSAC discusses plans for Day of Dialogue

      The Multicultural Student Advisory Council (MSAC) has proposed a Day of Dialogue...

Students express room for improvement in I-Fair

While senior and President of AAINA Iman Ghosh looks forward to I-Fair each year, she wishes that...

