Reviews

Review: Black Panther brings diversity to Marvel

For a long-time Marvel enthusiast like me, it doesn’t take more than the news of a new Marvel movie...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Review: ‘STILL’ reveals intricacies of repetition

    “Still,” the solo piano piece that Professor of Piano Studies Ashlee Mack...

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Review: Star Trek normalizes interracial relationships

Since the very beginning of the Star Trek franchise, there has been a visible diversity in the cast....

0 Comment / January 24, 2018

Review: Fatima Asghar Reading at Monmouth College

    Illustration by Michelle Dudley   Instead of heading back to my dorm at the end of the day on Oct....

0 Comment / November 2, 2017

Review: ‘Another perfect set by Chris Farren!’

  When Chris Farren comes onto a stage, he plays a recording of a deafening audience. He acts...

0 Comment / October 25, 2017

Review: Singing what cannot remain silent

Upon arriving to Kresge Recital Hall, choir direcor Laura Lane ensured that every audience member...

0 Comment / October 18, 2017

‘Earnest’ only slightly earnest for sincerity

Last Saturday, I saw the final mainstage production for this year, “The Importance of Being Earnest”...

0 Comment / May 17, 2017

The Maine continue to dominate their genre

The growth of a band can be beautiful if it takes the proper turns. The members grow with every passing...

0 Comment / April 19, 2017

‘Get Out’ brings relevancy and thrills

Approaching a movie like “Get Out” might not excite people from the get go. The trailers were...

0 Comment / March 8, 2017

Andrew McMahon succeeds with new sound

Andrew McMahon has had an extensive musical career. From his early days in the SoCal pop-rock scene...

1 Comment / February 15, 2017

Top Albums and Films of 2016

  The Professional Opinion   Professor Nikki Malley “Blackstar” by David Bowie “Even...

0 Comment / January 18, 2017

Lady Gaga “Joanne” Review

Lady Gaga has been one of the most polarizing musical figures in recent memory. From outlandish appearances...

0 Comment / November 2, 2016

“Revolution Radio” gives Green Day life

Few bands of this generation have been able to stand that test of time as well as Green Day. Though the band...

0 Comment / October 19, 2016

Anthony Green reignites solo career

    It’s no question that Anthony Green is a prolific musical artist. Between the three...

0 Comment / September 21, 2016

Issues’ “Headspace” shows progress and consistency

Issues is a band that exploded onto the scene. Their unique twist on the stagnant genre of metal-core...

0 Comment / May 25, 2016

