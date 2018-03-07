Home / Archive by categoryNews"

Sustainability class focuses on green projects

Students are getting ready to propose their ideas for making the Knox campus more sustainable as part...

1 Comment / March 7, 2018

Dining Services under fire

After senior Michelle Yeboah found what she believes was a live maggot in her food from the Hard...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

On and off: Alarms malfunction

Freshman Robert Nguyen stood with his friends in the pouring rain for the second time late one Sunday...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Senate chair debates draw low turnout

Debates for Student Senate chair positions drew low attendance from both students and candidates...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

V.P. Keith Archer plans to leave Knox

President Teresa Amott announced via email Wednesday that V.P. for Finance and Administrative Services...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Campus Safety Log: Thefts and intentional fire alarms

March 4 1:59 a.m., INTENTIONAL FIRE ALARM, Tau Kappa Epsilon – Campus Safety responded to a fire...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

Approved theme houses make plans for next year

Freshman Fernando Guzman described being elated when he and his friends received confirmation that...

1 Comment / March 7, 2018

Student Senate Briefing: Senate demands changes to Dining Services

Dining Services Chair Leonard Monterey announced that Senate made a list of demands for changes to be made...

0 Comment / March 7, 2018

BREAKING: Food contamination documented in the Hard Knox Cafeteria

A student eating in the Hard Knox Cafeteria during dinner hours on Feb. 28 found a live silk worm...

0 Comment / March 1, 2018

Campus safety log: Intentional fire alarm, damage to property

Feb. 25 3:36 p.m. TRESSPASS, Knosher Art – Campus Safety responded to students who had gained unauthorized...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Knox supports high school student activism

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Knox College released a statement on student activism at the high school level...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Student Senate Briefing: Terp gets money for mirrors, themed houses approved

  In their last meeting, Student Senate gave Terp $3,325 for new mirrors and approved five of the six themed...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Knox considers minor changes

A curriculum proposal that would allow Knox students to graduate without also earning an additional...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Bodies Week participation falls flat

  Students Against Sexism in Society (SASS) was disappointed with the turnout for their Bodies...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Club preps students for C.S. jobs

When freshman Amit Adhikari began Knox’s new computer science club with a group of friends, it was with...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

