Food insecurity is systemic

Responding to a survey put out by the Student Life Committee (SLC) earlier this term, 45.3 percent...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

‘This place, I love’

Most evenings after the sun sets, Oscar Carrasco’s mind wanders back in time as his large, stout...

1 Comment / February 7, 2018

Campus Safety Log: Alcohol and drug violations, motor vehicle accident

Feb. 5 11:45 a.m. MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT, 100 Block S. West St. – Campus Safety and GPD responded...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Living at Knox in a hijab

Sophomore Iesha Said remembers well the warm, fateful day when she and two Muslim friends – all donning...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

City passes anti-hate proclamation

A new anti-hate proclamation was unanimously adopted by the Knox County board. The proclamation was proposed...

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Knox hosts gubernatorial forum

Businessman J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Daniel Biss sent their running mates, state Reps. Julianna...

0 Comment / January 17, 2018

Campus Safety Log: Threats and mail theft

Nov. 5 9:30 p.m to 10:12 p.m. THREATS, Sellew Hall– Campus Safety responded to a report of threatening...

0 Comment / November 8, 2017

Students shot in paintball drive-bys

Sophomore Ben Rutter did not notice the car pull up outside Sigma Chi until someone leaned out the passenger...

0 Comment / November 2, 2017

Professor releases trivia game

Associate Professor of Environmental Studies Peter Schwartzman’s online trivia game BrainSnort...

0 Comment / October 25, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Mail theft and mischievous conduct

Oct. 7 Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, unknown time, MISCHIEVOUS CONDUCT, West of CFA — Campus Safety responded...

0 Comment / October 11, 2017

Robbery occurred in townhouse

According to an email sent by Director of Campus Safety Mark Welker a non-student put a student in a choke-hold...

0 Comment / October 3, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Theft, fighting, damage to vehicle

Sept. 25 Between 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 25 THEFT, Old Jail — Campus Safety received...

0 Comment / September 28, 2017

Alternative news source Unify Galesburg sparks discussion

After the mayoral election ended in May, senior Stephen McAllister began looking for a way to respond...

1 Comment / September 28, 2017

Health Services changes confuse students

When junior Jenn Erl went in to Health Services last week to check on her prescription, she learned that...

0 Comment / September 28, 2017

Kleine Center connects students to community

The Kleine Center for Community Service’s Fall Term Day of Service had student out in the community...

0 Comment / September 28, 2017

