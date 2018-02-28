Home / News / Archive by categoryNational"

National

Knox supports high school student activism

On Saturday, Feb. 24, Knox College released a statement on student activism at the high school level...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Steve Gibson: A shameless agitator

Steve Gibson ‘88 remembers the moment he walked into the Knox College cafeteria, clad completely...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Knox launches first RecycleMania

Over the next eight weeks Knox will be participating in RecycleMania, a nationwide event dedicated...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Learning from Knox history

Former Knox President Roger Taylor was shocked to find out that the plaque in his office was wrong....

0 Comment / January 31, 2018

Students march on Springfield

Four Knox students gathered with hundreds of women and men of all ages outside the State Capitol...

0 Comment / January 24, 2018

‘I know they’re struggling’

Senior Elena Angueira-Bosch has been hearing her phone ring in her sleep, even when no one is calling. Waiting...

0 Comment / October 11, 2017

Durbin pushes for affordable textbooks

Senators Dick Durbin, Al Franken and Angus King have introduced the Affordable College Textbook Act – which...

0 Comment / October 5, 2017

Beuschlein shares her path to FBI

Since her time at Knox, alumna Amy Beuschlein '89 has spent time in the military and as a psychotherapist....

0 Comment / October 4, 2017

Students, faculty protest FBI

After participating in a teach-in about the history of racism in the FBI, students put up posters...

1 Comment / October 4, 2017

DACA-mented students linger in limbo

Sophomore Michel Mora does not know what will happen when her protection under DACA expires on March...

0 Comment / September 21, 2017

Life after Harvey

Junior Bekah Osbon, who lives in Baytown just east of Houston, was lucky enough to not be working...

0 Comment / September 20, 2017

M.E.Ch.A. marches, makes demands

On May 1, M.E.Ch.A. held a demonstration and march in honor of May Day, the day that began as International...

0 Comment / May 3, 2017

International admissions rise at Knox despite trends

In light of actions and rhetoric by the current administration, colleges around the U.S. are experiencing...

0 Comment / April 19, 2017

One action away

  This week, when senior Karla Medina looked out the windows of Seymour Gallery at the campus...

0 Comment / February 2, 2017

Why they marched

Sophomore Ananda Badili's father marched in the Million Man March in Washington, D.C. 22 years...

0 Comment / January 26, 2017

Page 1 of 19