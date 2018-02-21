Home / Special Topics / Archive by categoryCampus Safety"

Campus Safety Log: Suspicious incident and alcohol violation

Feb. 18 6:32 a.m. SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT, Parking lot south of softball field, 400-500 block S. West...

0 Comment / February 21, 2018

Campus Safety Log: Indecent exposure and burglary

Oct. 16 6:30 p.m., CANNABIS VIOLATION, Post Hall­— Campus Safety found cannabis in a residence...

0 Comment / October 18, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Mail theft and mischievous conduct

Oct. 7 Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, unknown time, MISCHIEVOUS CONDUCT, West of CFA — Campus Safety responded...

0 Comment / October 11, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Robbery and alcohol violations

Oct. 3 1:10 a.m. ROBBERY, 251 S. West St. — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a robbery...

0 Comment / October 5, 2017

Attempted robbery occurred near Seymour Union

An attempted robbery happened near Seymour Union, according to an alert sent to the campus via the Knox...

0 Comment / September 9, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Alcohol violations, overturned furniture

May 14 3:32 a.m., ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Campbell Hall — Campus Safety, GFD and GHAS responded to a student...

0 Comment / May 17, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Public indecency, motor vehicle accident

May 8 7:00 p.m., THEFT, Campbell Hall — Campus Safety received a report of property stolen from...

0 Comment / May 10, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Motor vehicle accident, damage to TKE

May 3 7:00 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Old Main — Campus Safety received a report of a damaged...

0 Comment / May 3, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Theft of wooden stool, toilet papering campus trees

April 26 2:12 a.m., THEFT, Old Main — Campus Safety received a report of a wooden stool which had been...

0 Comment / April 26, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Damage to library windows, driving complaint

April 15 1:30 a.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, 240 W. Tompkins — Campus Safety responded to a fire alarm...

0 Comment / April 19, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Damage to property at Casa Latina

  April 9 7:20 p.m. THEFT, Raub Hall — Campus Safety received a report of money stolen...

0 Comment / April 12, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Multiple cannabis violations reported

April 2 12:15 a.m. ALCOHOL VIOLATION, Campus Grounds — Campus Safety responded to a report of a person...

0 Comment / April 5, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Multiple vehicle break-ins reported

March 6 4:21 a.m. TRESPASS, International House Parking Lot — Campus Safety received a report of a vehicle...

0 Comment / March 8, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Three car trespasses

Feb. 28 12:01 a.m. – 3:10 p.m. TRESPASS, Intercultural Life Center Parking Lot — Campus Safety...

0 Comment / March 1, 2017

Campus Safety Log: Robberies, cannbis violations

Feb. 18 1:08 p.m. CANNABIS VIOLATION, Neal Hall — Campus Safety responded to a complaint of cannabis...

0 Comment / February 22, 2017

