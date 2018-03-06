Home / Sports / Archive by categoryThe Prairie Fire"

The Prairie Fire

Sports Briefs

Briefs for 3-8-18 Women's tennis - The Prairie Fire competed against Loras College on Sunday, March...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

Track continues to break records

The past few weeks have yielded a remarkable amount of record-breaking track and field performances...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

Swimming makes a splash at MWC

  The Prairie Fire swimming and diving teams competed at the Midwest Conference Championships...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

Player of the Week

After his exceptional performance at the Pointer Qualifier on Saturday March 3, it is no secret that...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

Tennis looks ahead to spring competitions

As the weather begins to warm up, the Prairie Fire women’s tennis team starts to heat up too as they...

0 Comment / March 6, 2018

Sports Briefs

Women's basketball - The Prairie Fire competed against Cornell College on Friday, Feb. 23 for the first...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Alum entering fourth year of MLB job

Knox alum Zachary Ricketts ‘11 has been working as the assistant grounds-keeper for the Oakland...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Player of the Week

Freshman Hunter Lee has, in the short span of this indoor season, proven himself a formidable asset...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Basketball loses nine, more rumored to leave

Within the first month of season, the men’s basketball team was down to 15 guys. A total of nine...

0 Comment / February 28, 2018

Knox Ultimate hosts indoor tournament

This past weekend, the Knox Ultimate Frisbee teams hosted their annual Winter Whiteout tournament. The Knox...

0 Comment / February 22, 2018

Polar Plunge planned for weekend

For 20 years, the Polar Bear Plunge has supported Special Olympics athletes across the state of Illinois,...

0 Comment / February 22, 2018

Player of the Week

Sophomore Kyra Huffman has been an integral part of the Knox women’s basketball team. With her average...

0 Comment / February 22, 2018

New coach changes teams dynamics

The Knox tennis program has suffered its fair share of past defeats. The 2016-2017 season saw a 1-16...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Alexandre breaks all-time track record

Freshman Rebekah Alexandre of Miami, Fl., has been making huge strides for the Prairie Fire track...

0 Comment / February 14, 2018

Basketball makes Conference Tournament

Last Tuesday night, the Knox College women’s basketball team hit the locker room for halftime,...

0 Comment / February 7, 2018

Page 1 of 47