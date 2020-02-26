Campus / News / February 26, 2020

Senate Briefing: Event funds approved, election planned

Senate approved funds for two events by Sisters of Excellence.

The group, which works to support women of color on campus, plans to hold a tea event focused on giving women of color a space to talk about their experiences. Senate approved $32.48 for this for tea and other supplies.

Their second event has a wider focus. “History of our excellence” will bring in guest speakers including alumni and local community members to talk about women of color in history. They plan to provide appetizers and snacks. Senate approved $73.28 for the event.

Health and Wellness chairperson Tina Jeon, junior, talked about the self-care kits she is putting together. The next steps are judging interest from students and purchasing items.

Senate also discussed a second survey about the graffiti wall, which was sent out after the meeting. Vice President Carly Rieger, sophomore, also updated Senate on the chairperson elections, which are happening now. The election ends 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.

Senate postponed approving the Theme Housing Agreement to make some revisions to wording about timing and funds requests.


Tags:  carly rieger Sisters of Excellence Student Senate tina jeon

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Knox reduces waste with Recyclemania
Next Post
Sigma Theta Nu plans to form




You might also like




0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.