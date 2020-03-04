Amott plans to retire

President Teresa Amott announced on Monday, March 2, that she plans to retire at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

Amott started at Knox in 2011, taking over from previous president Roger Taylor, ‘63, who had been president since 2002. Amott is Knox’s 19th president and the first woman to lead the college.

The announcement went to the campus community via email and was soon followed by a press release from the college.

Amott’s email highlighted some of the changes on campus during her tenure, including the reopening of Alumni Hall, the SMC A-Core and the opening of WAC. She also pointed to the schools endowment, which is now near $180 million, the largest it has ever been.

She also reiterated her commitment to Knox, especially with the financial difficulties the college faces.

“I promise you I will work as hard as I can for Knox until the day Ray and I leave Ingersoll House after the 2021 Commencement. This gives me fifteen months to continue to advance the College’s strategic priorities, and most especially, to strengthen its financial foundation in this challenging time for small midwestern colleges. I am grateful for the Senior Staff who will support my efforts over this time,” the email says.

The press release additionally mentioned the continued SMC renovations and a full year learning center at Green Oaks as projects Amott plans to continue working towards.

Trustee Tony Etz, ‘83, will chair the search committee, which will start working this spring.

“I know that there will be exceptional individuals who will be as honored as I was to be considered for this position, and that the search committee will select the very best person to be your next leader,” Amott wrote about the search.

Amott’s email said she and her husband Ray plan to return to Pennsylvania after her retirement.