Editor’s Notebook: Planning for Spring Term

Like all of you, we on TKS are still figuring out our plans for Spring Term. We have been taking a few days to figure out what we need to do as individual students, but are also discussing our plans for TKS for at least until May.

Luckily, we have the website and social media already in place. And luckily, many other school papers across the country are facing similar situations so we have guidance from various national organizations as we all find new ways to cover our campuses.

We will obviously not be printing physical copies any more. Nor do we plan to go through making PDF versions when we can upload to more readable formats like our website instead.

Our priority right now are weekly updates to the situation at Knox regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. As far as we know, there are no cases of COVID-19 at Knox or in Galesburg, but as the Register-Mail has reported over the past week, most of the tests performed are still pending.

The lack of events, as well as most of us not being in Galesburg, makes covering campus life in Mosaic much harder. We hope to have some stories we can do long distance, but do not want to commit to regular updates we cannot make happen.

Sports is also in a difficult position. Knox spring sports have been canceled, and many national sports leagues are suspending their seasons as well. Still, if there is something to write about, we plan to write about it.

We continue to be a place for free and open discourse in the Knox community. If you want to write letters to the editors or guest columns, please do so and send them to tks@knox.edu. I’ll also be writing editor’s notebooks as we make decisions as a staff to keep you updated.

We hope everyone stays healthy and that we can resume print editions in May when campus reopens. Until then, thank you for checking the website or our social media.

As always, if you have questions about TKS, or anything else you think we can help with, please don’t hesitate to reach out to tks@knox.edu or to me personally at ckwood@knox.edu.