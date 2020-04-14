2020 commencement postponed

Knox’s 2020 commencement has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7. Courtney Pletcher and Amanda Espinosa, the senior class officers, emailed seniors on Friday, April 10, to let the class know before the school-wide announcement. The email said they hoped to plan some sort of long-distance event for June 7 and hold the postponed commencement sometime in the summer.

“Now more than ever, we need to come together as Knox students and rise to the challenges that face us,” they wrote in the email. “There has not been a graduating class that has experienced a Commencement like ours in the history of Knox College. It is a challenge that our class must face, but it is also an opportunity to showcase our resilience and strength as a community. Our Commencement experience will be unique: let’s make the most of it.”

President Teresa Amott followed up with an email to the entire student body. It noted that they hoped to have an event on campus in early August but that it would depend on public health advisories at the time.

“These are times that call for creativity, public spiritedness, and an ability to understand and assimilate a wealth of often contradictory information to come up with innovative and effective solutions,” Amott wrote. “So I am heartened by the knowledge that there will be approximately 300 more Knox graduates ready and willing to join the fight in just a few weeks.”

TKS will have more updates once more is known about the postponed ceremony.