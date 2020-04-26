Campus / News / April 26, 2020

Campus Safety Log: Damage to property and thefts

March 13

Before 4:30 p.m. on March 12., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Fiji/Williston Parking Lot — Campus Safety received a report that a student’s vehicle had sustained previously unnoticed damage.

March 16

Before 3:30 a.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, Hamblin Hall — Campus Safety was advised of a report of broken ceiling tiles.

March 18

1:36 p.m., THREATS, Online — Campus Safety responded to a report of online harassment.

March 26

Between March 16 and March 25, THEFT, Williston Hall — Campus Safety responded to a report of missing cleaning supplies.

April 1

Before 6 p.m., March 31, THEFT, Near Post Hall — Campus Safety received a report of a stolen bicycle seat.

April 12

10:19 p.m., DAMAGE TO PROPERTY, S. Academy St. and W. Tompkins St. — Campus Safety and GPD responded to a report of a vehicle striking a parked student vehicle and leaving the scene.

 

