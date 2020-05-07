COVID-19 / May 7, 2020

TKS Off Campus Episode #4

Sam Lisec, Co-News Editor
Co-News Editor
Samuel Lisec is a junior majoring in creative writing and minoring in journalism and philosophy. During his sophomore year, he worked as a staff writer. At the start of his junior year, he became a news editor. He is the recipient of the Knox Theodore Hazen Kimble Award for best feature story in 2018, and the Illinois College Press Association Honorable Mention Award for a Comic Strip in 2018. Email: smllisec@gmail.com

Tags:  COVID-19 director of spiritual life monica corsaro pandemic podcast spiritual life TKS off Campus

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Students adapt to living away from home




You might also like




0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.