A look into student publications: Cellar Door

With all classes going online, this has left students in organizations wondering what should be done with the new structure of things. Groups who relied on in-person brainstorming and collaboration have now had to shift to a solitary working environment as well as far fewer resources. We checked in with Cellar Door to speak on how they have been managing with content and their plans for the future.

Katana Smith, the current Editor-In-Chief of Cellar Door spoke up about the current adjustments that the publication has had to make. Besides the obvious changes in shifting to an online format, there is also the nature of how it is being done. Smith describes the time commitment editors must make towards the publication, and with everything going on, it is simply unreasonable to expect that.

“Our workshops can be three hours long, sometimes longer, and for staff that’s a time commitment on top of reading and commenting on all submissions.” She said over email.

Unlike much of the world trying to maintain normalcy and routine, Smith says she rejects it and to embrace the situation for what it is.

“To be honest, as an editor I have been pretty adamantly against kind of putting on a show of normalcy, and trying to do things online that we normally would do in person.” She said.

Cellar Door has found ways to make adjustments of their own that still bring literature to students while not putting too much of a burden on its editors. Lana Blankenship, who will be next year’s Co-Editor in Chief alongside Elizabeth Watkins, described that submissions are published on a rolling basis as new submissions come in.

Blankenship and Smith are hopeful for next year, though are also concerned with future budgeting like many other groups on campus.

“At some point there just isn’t enough money. I feel confident, however, that next year’s media heads will have creative solutions to these challenges, and that they’ll find a way to hold space for the creative community at Knox.” Smith said.

While budgeting remains uncertain as well as the possibility of returning to campus in the fall, Blankenship has remained optimistic for future efforts and the ability to adapt to the circumstances.

“We are planning -and hoping- to be able to run Cellar Door on campus in the fall, but if that’s not possible, this experience has taught us that we can adapt and make the best out of the situation.” Blankenship said.

