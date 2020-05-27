Knox delays commencement to 2021

In an email to the senior class, President Teresa Amott announced on Wednesday the school’s plan to postpone the Class of 2020’s commencement until June of 2021.

While the school had previously considered the possibility of holding a delayed commencement in August of this year, Amott stated that Knox had concluded from listening to health experts that such a large scale gathering would likely remain unsafe by then.

“I know that an in-person event is deeply important to you and your families,” Amott wrote. “It is also important to all of us at Knox who greeted you when you first arrived on campus and have marveled at your achievements since then.”

While the school will wait before outlining more specific details about the delayed commencement such as a planned date, the intention is that it will be a separate ceremony from the Class of 2021’s commencement.

While the in person celebration has been pushed back, seniors will still officially graduate and receive their degrees this June.

Amott noted that Knox had gathered feedback from seniors that they would prefer a delayed in person ceremony to a virtual one, but the school will still seek to mark the occasion with a Virtual Conferring of Degrees. At 10:00 pm CST on June 6, Knox will make a recording of this ceremony, conducted by Amott and Provost Michael Schneider, available at this link.

