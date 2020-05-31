Editors-in-chief pass on the torch: With TKS and Knox’s future in mind

I never really believed that I would be writing this column. Becoming editor-in-chief was definitely something I dreamed of doing, but seeing all the incredible journalists’ work pouring in as a freshman, I never thought my title would actually transition into the editor of the paper.

As a prospective student roaming through the student organization fair, I went straight for the TKS table, knowing that I was coming into college with a journalism career ahead. Walking into my first writer’s meeting as a first-year, I was overwhelmed and full of self-depreciation, ultimately ending up writing strictly discourse columns for the entirety of my first year, after previously having an internship at my hometown’s local newspaper. I didn’t believe in my abilities above an opinion. Regardless, it helped me transition on my own time.

As a sophomore under the supervision of Erika Riley, ‘19, I was inspired by the leadership she presented and her ability to crank out incredible papers week after week. I aspired to be like her and began venturing into weekly Mosaic articles with the help of Lillie Chamberlin, ‘19, and Zarah Khan, ‘19, to coach me along. After working with incredible diligence, and taking on what seemed like a million assignments, I was hired as a Staff Writer.

I write to you now as a junior and Co-Mosaic editor next to Dmitri Chambers and Alicia Olejniczak. This year was nothing like I expected it to be, what anyone expected it to be, and I truly didn’t think I would have the ability to apply to be editor-in-chief with the insanity that flew all around me. Fall Term I was studying abroad and unable to write for TKS, but I was fortunate to have former TKS editor Nadia Spock as a TA on my program to remind me of the incredible staff that came before me.

When applying, I knew I wasn’t personally confident enough to apply on my own and was beyond grateful for the ability to apply with Carlos. The two of us are very different individuals, but share the same passion for the news. With his background in writing for the News section and my background in the Mosaic and discourse section, I truly believe we will be a sufficient pair for the year ahead. With all that is occurring among us right now, having a team is immensely important to me.

We are both aware of the history of TKS, we have done the research and studied the papers. I personally am ready to take on whatever comes our way in the upcoming year. I plan to shake things up while also providing representation as what could possibly be the first Genderqueer editor-in-chief of The Knox Student. I look forward to reporting for the Knox community, hopefully pushing forward The Knox Student legacy alongside Carlos.

I am, above all, honored to be in the role that many other incredible journalists have stood in before me. I hope to see new faces at the writer’s meetings on Monday nights at 5:00 pm in the Publication Office, and really hope to hear new voices. The Knox Student is for just that, the Knox Students. TKS is an opportunity to say something whether it be ground-breaking or merely a small opinion. One of my articles as a first-year was on the benefits of bullet journaling, basically as soft as soft new comes.

Now I write to you as I transition into arguably one of the most difficult jobs a student at Knox can have, and I am ready. I can’t wait to continue the journey through this next year as your editor-in-chief. No one can truly compare to this year’s editor, Connor Wood, but if anything, I truly hope to show him that TKS can survive without him, even if we would beg him to stay if we could.