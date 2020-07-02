TKS Black Lives Matter Resource Guide

As a media organization, the TKS editorial team wants to use our platform to offer a variety of resources to guide the Knox Community on ways to support Black Lives Matter (BLM). Here you will find a variety of different petitions, funds, social media accounts, and other content as a way to continue the conversation within our Knox community. This is not everything, and this will definitely not solve anything; this is just the beginning. This is not a moment, it is a movement. Use these resources as a way to continue your education and support for the movement moving forward.

Petitions:

Petitions are an easy, and important, way to get involved when money is tight. Keep in mind that there are hundreds of petitions to sign, but this list will start you on the right path. It is important to note that most of these petitions are on change.org which is a larger corporation that receives most of the money donated to the petitions. We strongly urge you NOT to donate to this site and instead search out other places to donate that give the recipient the money, rather than giving it to big business.

Places to Donate:

Please keep in mind that there are hundreds of places to donate, and this list could go on and on. This is merely to get the Knox community involved in donating their funds to organizations that we have researched ourselves. We strongly urge you to research places to donate—places that preferably center communities of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) close to you—while keeping in mind where the money is directly going.

If you are low on money, there are plenty of YouTube videos available whose ad revenues are being donated to different BLM organizations. Don’t put these videos on repeat. To watch multiple times, watch 2-4 other videos then come back to this one. Don’t watch the exact same 2-4 videos each time. Don’t skip ads. Watch with the volume up at least 3/4 of the way. If you don’t want to listen to it, mute the tab, not the video itself. Liking and commenting on the video helps with donations. Try to comment with words like “inspirational, beautiful, life-changing” as ways to help the algorithm. YouTube has been taking some of these videos down or halting donations, make sure you know how to effectively help.

Resources for NBPOC:

Resources for white people:

A message to the white folks in the Knox community: this is not a time to stay silent. Now is the time to address your privilege head-on. Do the work, research what you don’t understand. Keep in mind that there are tons of resources out there to assist you in recognizing how you can make a difference and how you can use your privilege to move the movement forward.

Resources for Black people:

Social Media to follow:

Social Media is a helpful tool when it comes to staying up to date on the latest news, but keep in mind that this is not a way to avoid doing the labor of recognizing what is going on. For white people especially, do not use these accounts as ways to tokenize Black people into teaching you about racism. Instead, use these accounts to help you understand how you can help. If you do not understand a post, look into it through more research. Don’t use Black people to recognize your privilege, you must recognize it yourself.

Journalism: