Knox confirms two COVID-19 cases among arrivals

Knox confirmed this afternoon that among the 330 test results received so far from students arriving on campus, two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19.

All students are required to receive a COVID-19 test immediately upon arriving on campus. The two students who tested positive are described by Knox as asymptomatic. In accordance to Knox’s protocols, the school says they have isolated the two students and their close contacts have been quarantined.

Anne Ehrlich, Vice President for Student Development, confirmed the news in an email to campus. She thanked Knox community members for taking precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This early identification is essential to limit the spread of illness as we return to campus,” she wrote.

Knox plans to continue providing updates on COVID test results at this web page.

This is a developing story. TKS will continue to provide updates as they come in.