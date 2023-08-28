Adhesion Promoter Market Size 2023: Share, In-Depth Analysis, Growth And Report Outlook By 2028

Industry Overview of Adhesion Promoter Market

An adhesion promoter is a substance or chemical compound used to enhance the adhesion or bonding between two different materials. It is applied to the surface of a substrate before the application of an adhesive, coating, or paint to improve the effectiveness and durability of the bond. Adhesion promoters work by creating a chemical or physical bond between the substrate and the adhesive or coating, ensuring better adhesion and reducing the risk of delamination or detachment. The choice of adhesion promoter depends on the specific materials involved and the desired application. Adhesion promoters can be in the form of primers, surface treatments, or additives incorporated into the adhesive or coating formulation. They may function by promoting chemical reactions at the interface, altering the surface energy or wetting properties of the substrate, or providing a microscopically roughened surface to enhance mechanical interlocking.

How Big Is the Adhesion Promoter Market?

The global adhesion promoter market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.07% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The adhesion promoter market is experiencing significant growth and is driven by several industry trends and drivers. One of the key factors contributing to the market’s expansion is the growing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, packaging, construction, and electronics. Adhesion promoters play a crucial role in enhancing the bonding strength between different substrates, improving adhesion properties, and ensuring long-term durability of coatings, adhesives, and sealants. With the increasing use of lightweight materials, composites, and advanced coatings in these industries, the need for effective adhesion promoters has become imperative. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and the shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly solutions have also fueled the demand for adhesion promoters. Manufacturers are focusing on developing low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and water-based adhesion promoters to comply with environmental norms and meet consumer preferences. These eco-friendly products not only provide excellent adhesion performance but also reduce the overall environmental footprint.

Another driver for the adhesion promoter market is the rapid advancement in technology, leading to the development of innovative products with improved performance characteristics. The introduction of novel additives and surface modification techniques has enabled the formulation of adhesion promoters that exhibit superior bonding strength, chemical resistance, and compatibility with various substrates. This has expanded the application scope of adhesion promoters across diverse industries and encouraged their adoption in challenging environments.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Silane

Maleic Anhydride

Titanate and Zirconate

Chlorinated Polyolefins

Non-Chlorinated Polyolefins

Others

Breakup by Form:

Liquid Form

Spray Form

Breakup by Application:

Plastics and Composites

Paints and Coatings

Rubber

Adhesive

Metal Substrate

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

3M Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Borica Co. Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Ems-Chemie Holding AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Nagase America LLC (Nagase & Co. Ltd.), Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company and Toyobo Co. Ltd.

