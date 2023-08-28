Advanced Visualization (AV) Market Trends Point towards Growth in Future 2023-2031

Report Ocean has recently released a survey report focusing on the global Advanced Visualization Market. This research provides essential insights into growth strategies, business opportunities, emerging trends, innovations, and the competitive landscape in 2022. The report also includes a geographical outlook, encompassing North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The value of the global advanced visualization (AV) market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.03 Billion by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 11.15% during 2018 -2023.

Toshiba Corporation, General Electric Company, Terarecon Inc., Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Pro Medicus, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Ziosoft and Conmed are some of the key players in the market.

AV systems are medical instruments, equipped with advanced software that display the numerous aspects of living cells efficiently. They are new-generation data visualization platforms that help end users to view data in depth by providing enhanced image quality. They help specialists by providing a better understanding of various clinical issues, thus leading to faster and higher quality healthcare. These systems are widely utilized in most pathological laboratories. They also help in targeted drug therapy, ultimately reducing the cost of the procedure.

The global AV market can be classified into three primary segments and by geography.

Based on the types of product the market is segmented into hardware and software and services.

Based on solution, the market is segmented into enterprise-wide thin client-based solution and standalone workstation-based solution.

Based on imaging modality, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and x-ray.

Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.

Among the types of products, the hardware and software segment had the larger share in the global market in 2016. Among the different types of AV solution, enterprise-wide thin client-based solution held the larger share in the global market, and among different imaging types, the CT segment contributed the largest revenue to the global AV market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate due to the increased demand from emerging economies like India, Indonesia and others as well as due to high patient population and the increasing trend of medical tourism in this region during the forecast period.

Growing digitalization, as well as automation of diagnostic workflow in hospitals has become a major trend in the market. This has rapidly increased the global AV market.

Key growth factors

The development in technology has led to the development of various cutting-edge, high definition visualization software and hardware which have helped in the expansion of this market. For example, the advances in the 3D and 4D ultrasound technology now offer capabilities ranging from better visualization of congenital birth defects to dynamic and multi-planar view of the fetal heart.

Another reason for the rapid expansion of this market is the rise in chronic diseases among the population leading to an increased need for better diagnostics and imaging techniques which can be provided by advanced visualization.

Threats and key players

The use of AV, however, is complicated and requires the assistance of service consultants. Due to this, specialists tend to prefer traditional diagnostic methods, which hinders the growth of the AV market.

Apart from this, factors such as limited medical reimbursements for radiology-based diagnostic procedures and technological limitations associated with existing AV analysis may restrain the market.

