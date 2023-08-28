Agricultural Microbials Market Future of Online Surveys Innovations and Trends

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled “Exploration of Agricultural Microbials Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031,” highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

The "Agricultural Microbials Market" is segmented based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally.

The global agricultural microbials market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global agricultural microbials market is forecast to grow to US$ 11.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Microorganisms used in agriculture improve crop productivity and yield quality. These microorganisms are specifically regarded as agricultural microbial. Agriculture’s microbial play specific roles, making them suitable for use in a wide range of crops. Agricultural microorganisms are naturally occurring organisms such as bacteria that provide nutrients like phosphorus and nitrogen to plants.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing need to feed an ever-increasing global population, combined with rising demand for sustainable farming practices and public concern about environmental safety, is one of the driving forces in the agricultural and microbial market.

Moreover, declining lands for farming practices will also drive the demand for the agricultural microbials market during the study period. Further, the discovery of biological alternatives to boost environmental production while reducing environmental pressure will also contribute to the agricultural microbials market growth.

Growing awareness about the importance of agricultural microbials, majorly for pest management practices, will drive the agricultural microbials market forward. In addition to that, rising consumer demand for organic food and rapidly growing use of organic farming will benefit the agricultural microbials market during the study period.

High cost and counterfeit products may limit the growth of the agricultural microbials market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Demand for effective agricultural practices increased during the COVID-19 pandemic to increase crop yield. Furthermore, food demand increased abruptly after the COVID-19 outbreak, which created a substantial burden on the entire agriculture sector. Thus, it had been opportunistic for the agricultural microbials market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the agricultural microbials market, owing to the rapidly rising organic agriculture sector. Furthermore, agricultural conversions from traditional to organic and research will upsurge the demand for effective agricultural microbials during the study period. The agricultural microbials market may also witness substantial growth opportunities due to growing awareness related to the environmental advantages of microbial solutions.

Competitors in the Market

 Bayer CropScience

 Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd.

 Monsanto Company

 Corteva

 Syngenta AG

 Certis USA LLC

 Marrone Bio Innovations

 CHR. Hansen Holdings

 Isagro S.p.A

 UPL Corporation

 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global agricultural microbials market segmentation focuses on Type, Crop Type, Function, Application, Formulation, and Region.

On the basis of type

 Bacterial ((Bacillus spp, Rhizobium spp, Enterobacteriaceae, Pasteuria, and Streptomyces)

 Fungi (Trichoderma spp, mycorrhizal fungi, and others including Penicillium, Aspergillus, and Lecanicillium)

 Viruses

 Protozoa

On the basis of crop type

 Cereals & grains

 Oilseeds & pulses

 Fruits & vegetables

 Other crop types (Turfs, ornamentals, plantation crops, and forages)

On the basis of function

 Soil amendments (Biofertilizers and biostimulants)

 Crop protection

On the basis of mode of application

 Foliar spray

 Soil treatment

 Seed treatment

 Other modes of application

On the basis of formulation

 Dry (dry granules, water-dispersible granules, and wettable powders)

 Liquid (Emulsifiable concentrates, suspension concentrates, and soluble liquid concentrates)

By Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Market in This Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

