AI in Software Development Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | ScienceSoft, InData Labs, DICEUS

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ScienceSoft (United States), InData Labs (Singapore), DICEUS (Poland), Innowise (United States), ThirdEye Data (United States), DataRoot (Ukraine), DataRobot (United States), Master of Code Global (Canada), H2O (United States), IBM (United States), Hatchworks Technologies (United States), CloudMinds (China), Fayrix (Israel), STX Next (Poland), Xicom Technologies (India)

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Software Development market to witness a CAGR of 20.09% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global AI in Software Development Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Others) by Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid) by By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The AI in Software Development market size is estimated to increase by USD 14 Billion at a CAGR of 20.09% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 47 Billion.

Definition:

The AI in Software Development market refers to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques to improve and optimize the software development process. This includes using AI to automate certain tasks, such as testing and debugging, as well as leveraging AI to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of software development projects. The AI in Software Development market also includes the use of AI-powered tools and platforms that assist developers in writing, managing, and deploying software code. This market is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for software development services and the need for more efficient and effective development processes.

Market Trends:

Unreliability of AI Algorithms

Market Drivers:

Growth in Big Data

Market Opportunities:

Adoption of AI to Improve Customer Service

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

The Study Explore the Product Types of AI in Software Development Market: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid

Key Applications/end-users of AI in Software Development Market: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Others

With this report you will learn:

Who the leading players are in AI in Software Development Market?

What you should look for in a AI in Software Development

What trends are driving the Market

About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition

Also included in the study are profiles of 15 AI in Software Development vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.

