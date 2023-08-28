AI Recruitment Market Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

AI Recruitment Market was valued at US$ 661.56 Mn. in 2022. Global AI Recruitment Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % through the forecast period.

AI Recruitment Market Overview

The report provides a detailed analysis that is required to make strategic planning for AI Recruitment market growth. The report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamics influencing the market with AI Recruitment key players in the industry.

AI Recruitment Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The primary objective of the AI Recruitment Market report is to provide insights into historical, current, and future market scenarios. The report presents a comprehensive overview of Global demand, revenue generation, sales, and income within the AI Recruitment market landscape. By delineating distinct segments, the report aims to provide clients with the tools to understand common growth factors across the AI Recruitment industry. Additionally, it empowers businesses to chart their own courses by identifying variations among key application domains within the intended market.

Thorough examination of these segments offers investors a clear understanding of the AI Recruitment market, encompassing elements like drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report also includes a thorough analysis of key players in the AI Recruitment sector, covering market leaders, newcomers, and followers. This evaluative analysis delves into historical trends, revenue patterns, capacity insights, cost structures, and major drivers that influence the AI Recruitment market.

AI Recruitment Market Regional Insights

The study assesses North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Africa, and the Middle East across both regional and country-specific dimensions. Within the AI Recruitment market report, a comprehensive exploration of these regional markets is conducted, aiming to unveil pertinent regional trends, limitations, and potential opportunities.

AI Recruitment Market Segmentation

by End-users

Retail and ecommerce

Banking, financial and insurance

Healthcare

Hospitality

Energy

Government

Enterprise

Manufacturing

by Product

Solution

Services

by Application

Process automation

Campaigning

Candidate screening

Candidate communication

AI Recruitment Market Key Players

1. SAP SE (Germany)

2. Zoho Corporation (India)

3. Google LLC (US)

4. IBM Corporation (US)

5. Oracle Corporation (US)

6. Automatic Data Processing, LCC (US)

7. Ultimate Software (US)

8. SmartRecruiters (US)

9. Jobvite (US)

10. CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd (India)

11. HireVue (US)

12. Textio (US)

13. Mya Systems, Inc. (US)

14. TalentMind (Singapore)

15. TalentRecruit (India)

Key questions answered in the AI Recruitment Market are:

What are the AI Recruitment Market segments?

What is the expected AI Recruitment market size?

What are the major drivers of the AI Recruitment Market?

What factors are hampering the AI Recruitment market growth?

What factors are creating opportunities for the AI Recruitment market growth?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape

Past Pricing and price curve by region

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment |

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by segments with their sub-segments and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

