Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Future Revenues to Take Flight as Market Size Continues to Expand

The most recent analysis from Report Ocean, titled "Exploration of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market Trends and Projections from 2023 to 2031," highlights a robust surge in the industry with promising prospects for both investors and stakeholders. The comprehensive report provides an intricate assessment of the market, encompassing a wide array of factors influencing its growth trajectory.

The " Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market" is segmented based on geographical Regions, Countries, Companies, and various other pertinent Segments. The landscape is currently being shaped by prominent Key Players who have adeptly employed diverse strategies to bolster their market presence and augment their market share globally.

What is the Future Outlook of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market?

The future outlook of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air traffic control services are offered by ground-based air traffic controllers in order to ensure the safety of the aircraft, majorly during the take-off and landing operations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to experience lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising tourism industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for enhancing passenger safety will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

Technological advancements and rising demand for the latest systems will also upsurge the demand for Air Traffic Control (ATC) during the study period.

Demand for advanced surface movement ground control systems, performance-based navigation, and advanced integrated automation systems is growing rapidly. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of standard instrument departures in air traffic control systems is expected to accelerate industry growth during the forecast period.

In addition to that, the increasing deployment of satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for global market participants during the review period. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw material may limit the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of new airports across the world stopped abruptly. It is majorly due to the rising cases of Covid-19 patients. Moreover, various countries have halted their international and domestic flights, which has affected the global market throughout the lockdown period. Furthermore, airport passenger traffic declined drastically, which impeded the growth of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to register a remarkable growth rate, owing to the growing technological advancements are rising population in the region. Furthermore, growing passenger traffic and rising demand for safety measures will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period. Furthermore, growing disposable income and favorable government policies to improve infrastructure will drive the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

 Adacel Technologies Limited

 Frequentis Ag

 Indra Sistemas Sa

 Leonardo S.P.A

 Northrop Grumman Corporation

 Raytheon Technologies Corporation

 Saab Ab

 Skysoft-Atm

 Thales Group

 Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market segmentation focuses on Airspace, Application, Component, and Region.

By Airspace

 ARTIC

 TRACTION

 ACT

 RT

By Application

 Communication

 Navigation

 Surveillance

 Automation

By Component

 Hardware

 Software

 Services

By Regional Outlook

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

