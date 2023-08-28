Antimicrobial Additives Market Size 2023-2028: Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth And Report By 2028

Industry Overview of Antimicrobial Additives Market

Antimicrobial additives are specialized chemical agents that are incorporated into various materials and products to inhibit the growth of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. They are designed to provide an additional layer of protection against microbial contamination, which makes the treated surfaces and materials more hygienic and resistant to microbial colonization. They work by disrupting the vital functions of microorganisms and reducing the risk of infections and material degradation. They assist in enhancing the safety and durability of products and maintaining cleaner and safer surroundings. As a result, antimicrobial additives are widely utilized in the healthcare, packaging, textiles, food and beverage (F&B), and construction industries across the globe.

How Big Is the Antimicrobial Additives Market?

The global antimicrobial additives market size reached US$ 5.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.26% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

Presently, the rising adoption of antimicrobial additives in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses represents one of the primary factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, the increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and wellness is offering a positive market outlook. Apart from this, the rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable antimicrobial additives that are not harmful is bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of antimicrobial additives in the healthcare industry to minimize the transmission of healthcare-associated infections among individuals is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

What Is Included In Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Inorganic Antimicrobial Additives

Organic Antimicrobial Additives

Breakup by Application:

Plastic

Paints and Coatings

Pulp and Paper

Others

Breakup by End Use Vertical:

Construction

Automotive

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Avient Corporation, BioCote Ltd, Chroma Color Corporation, Dow Inc., King Plastic Corporation, Life Material Technologies Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International Ltd., Milliken Chemical Company (Milliken & Company) and Sanitized AG.

