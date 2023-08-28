Aortic Valve Replacement Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has released a report titled “Aortic Valve Replacement Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“. According to the report, The global aortic valve replacement market size reached US$ 9.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.68% during 2023-2028.

Aortic valve replacement is a medical procedure used to treat ailments impacting the valves that regulate blood flow within the heart. It helps reestablish normal blood circulation, minimize symptoms, extend life, and preserve heart muscle function. It is conducted through conventional open-heart surgery that involves cutting the chest or via minimally invasive (MI) approaches, which require minor incisions in the chest or a catheter placement through the leg. At present, key players are introducing artificial valves made from carbon-coated plastic or animal tissue sourced from cows, pigs, or donors across the globe.

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/aortic-valve-replacement-market/requestsample

Aortic Valve Replacement Market Trends and Drivers:

The global aortic valve replacement market is primarily driven by escalating demand for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). Moreover, several favorable initiatives by governments of numerous countries to manage valvular diseases are positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of valve stiffening and narrowing, especially among the senior population, has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the availability of supportive reimbursement policies in healthcare facilities is another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising number of approvals for innovative products is contributing to market growth. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and the expanding geriatric population are propelling the market growth. Other factors, including rising incidences of valvular disorders, increasing awareness about replacement surgeries, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Surgery:

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Breakup by Product:

Transcatheter Aortic Valve

Sutureless Valve

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Anteris Technologies Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coroneo Inc.

CryoLife Inc.

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology Inc.

LifeNet Health Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Thubrikar Aortic Valve Inc.

Ask Analyst for Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3957&flag=F

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Trending Reports By IMARC Group

Hemophilia Market

Weather App Market

Construction Camera Market

Education Microscope Market

Weather App Market

Construction Camera Market

Education Microscope Market

Weather App Market

Construction Camera Market

Education Microscope Market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal