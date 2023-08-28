AR in Enterprise Market Current Status and Future Prospects | VR Vision, 4Experience, iTechArt

According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AR in Enterprise market to witness a CAGR of 48.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global AR in Enterprise Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defence) by Type (Hardware, Software, Sensor, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The AR in Enterprise market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.96 Billion at a CAGR of 48.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.16 Billion.

AR, or Augmented Reality, is the technology that overlays digital content on top of the real world, usually through the use of a camera and a display device, such as a smartphone or a pair of smart glasses. In the enterprise market, AR is used to improve productivity, reduce errors, and enhance collaboration by providing workers with real-time, context-specific information and guidance.

AR in Enterprise market – Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Improved efficiency: AR can help employees complete tasks more quickly and accurately, reducing errors and improving overall efficiency. AR-enabled tools can provide step-by-step instructions or guidance that is displayed directly on the user’s field of view, allowing them to complete tasks without having to refer to manuals or take their eyes off the task at hand..

AR in Enterprise market – Competition Analysis

The global AR in Enterprise market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are VR Vision Inc. (Canda), 4Experience (Poland), iTechArt (USA), Niantic (USA), Scanta (USA), Luxoft (Romania), Cognizant Softvision (USA), Birlasoft (USA), GlobalLogic (USA), 8ninths (WA), DataArt (USA)..

AR in Enterprise market – Geographical Outlook

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in AR in Enterprise market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in North America is driven by Remote collaboration: With the ongoing pandemic, many companies are adopting remote work practices, which has led to an increased demand for AR tools that enable remote collaboration. AR technology can be used to create virtual meeting spaces, allowing team members to collaborate in real-time, even if they are in different physical locations..

What key data is demonstrated in this AR in Enterprise market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the AR in Enterprise market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the AR in Enterprise market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle Eastand Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of AR in Enterprise market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

– Overview of AR in Enterprise Market

– Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

– Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

– AR in Enterprise Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

– AR in Enterprise Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

– AR in Enterprise Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

– Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

– AR in Enterprise Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

– Competitive Situation and Trends

– Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

– Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

– Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

– AR in Enterprise Cost Analysis

– Marketing Strategy Analysis

– Research Conclusions

