Area Rugs Market is Expected to Record the Massive Growth, with Prominent Key Players – Balta Industries, Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers)

Area Rugs Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well-explained SWOT analysis, revenue share, and contact information are shared in this report analysis.
Global Area Rugs Market
Area Rugs are pieces of thick, heavy material that are used to cover usually a section of a floor.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Area Rugs market size is estimated to be worth US$ 12890 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 16000 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period 2023-2029. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Wool Area Rug accounting for % of the Area Rugs global market in 2022, is projected to value US$ million by 2029, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2023 to 2029. While Residential Use segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.
As for area rugs, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various kinds of area rugs supplied in the market. Area rugs are widely used in residential places, offices and other commercial places, vehicles and so on.
Some of the Top companies Influencing this Market include:
Balta Industries, Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Nourison Industries, OW (Oriental Weavers), Shaw Industries, The Dixie Group
This report provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Area Rugs market. Data is provided for the top and fastest-growing segments. This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for analysis. Markets are categorized according to key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section dedicated to the company profile. This report will help you identify your needs, discover problem areas, discover better opportunities, and help all your organization’s primary leadership processes. You can ensure the performance of your public relations efforts and monitor customer objections to stay one step ahead and limit losses.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Area Rugs market.
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Area Rugs market.
The cost analysis of the Global Area Rugs Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.
Global Area Rugs market segmentation:
Market Segmentation: By Type
Wool Area Rug
Silk Area Rug
Cotton Area Rug
Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug
Animal Skins Area Rug
Synthetics Area Rug
Market Segmentation: By Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Key questions answered in this report:
- What is the present Area Rugs market size in terms of revenue and volume, and how much growth is expected during the forecast period?
- Which are the key developments that are anticipated to stimulate Area Rugs market trends?
- Which factors will trigger product demand and how much product consumption is estimated?
- What are the upcoming business opportunities and restraints?
- Which region will dominate the global Area Rugs market share?
